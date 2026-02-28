Civil Defence unveils UAE slogan for World Civil Defence Day 2026

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of Civil Defence has announced “National Integration For a Prepared Family and a Sustainable Community” as the UAE slogan for World Civil Defence Day 2026, observed annually on 1st March.

In alignment with the “Year of Family 2026,” the theme reflects a national strategy to enhance institutional coordination and foster a culture of prevention that begins within the home. By prioritising family preparedness, the initiative aims to strengthen community resilience and ensure the long-term sustainability of the nation’s safety systems.