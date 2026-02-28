At least 15 dead in Bolivian military plane crash

RIO DE JANEIRO, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 15 people were killed when a Bolivian Air Force plane went off the runway and was destroyed during landing, local media reported on Friday, citing firefighters.

Dozens of others were injured and taken to hospitals. Early reports said around 15 vehicles near the crash site were damaged or destroyed.

"Among the affected vehicles were minibuses, private cars and even a tractor-trailer, which were hit during the plane's crash. Some vehicles were crushed into piles of scrap, and there are bodies under the debris," National Fire Director Pavel Tovar said, according to news portal La Razón.

He did not rule out that the death toll could rise. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The plane was reportedly carrying cash.