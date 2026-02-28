Education firm national priority: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council, affirmed that on Emirati Day for Education, the UAE proudly reaffirms the vision of its leadership, which has firmly positioned education as a national priority and a fundamental pillar of human development and empowerment.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said, "The UAE’s enduring belief that true investment begins with people has shaped a national approach in which education serves as the cornerstone of sustainable progress."

He added that schools stand as the foundation of learning, families serve as essential partners in reinforcing values and national identity, and teachers remain central to shaping awareness and creating lasting impact. "Together, they form an integrated national model dedicated to nurturing capable and confident generations, prepared to carry forward the nation’s development journey."

Sheikh Abdullah noted that the launch of the National Education Charter marks the beginning of a new phase in the UAE’s education journey, reflecting a unified commitment to advancing the sector with purpose, coherence, and strategic direction.

This new phase is grounded in strengthened governance, aligned policies, and the development of a more integrated and sustainable education system, one that prepares Emirati learners who are proud of their national identity, equipped with knowledge and skills, and ready to contribute meaningfully to national development and enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness in the years ahead.