Binghatti Holding contributes AED100 million to Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Binghatti Holding has announced a contribution of AED100 million in support of the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi.

Binghatti Holding’s contribution reinforces its commitment to sustainable impact in priority areas, aligned with the values of the UAE Year of Family, and underscores the private sector’s role in advancing local social development. It reflects the company’s belief that investing in people strengthens communities, with a focus on supporting orphans through access to quality education, healthcare, and the ongoing care needed to thrive with confidence.

“Caring for orphans is a shared responsibility, and through this contribution, we reaffirm our commitment to helping build an integrated community support system that advances education, healthcare and opportunity, strengthening social cohesion and contributing to a more stable, inclusive society," said Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding.

This contribution reflects the broad community support the initiative continues to receive, underscoring the joint efforts of the public and private sectors to entrench endowment as an effective tool for sustainable development in the UAE.

Inspired by the values and principles championed by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the initiative builds on the UAE’s globally recognised humanitarian approach, guided by the wise directives of the nation’s leadership.