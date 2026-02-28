Education beating heart of nation’s future: Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said Emirati Day for Education, observed annually on 28th February, renews the UAE’s conviction that education is the beating heart of the nation’s future and the foundation upon which aspirations are built.

"We believe that every student carries a story of hope, and that education is the bridge through which they pursue their goals and shape their future," H.H. Sheikha Mariam said in a statement marking the occasion.

She added that the launch of the National Education Charter on this occasion reflects the UAE’s commitment to building an integrated education system that enables individuals and builds their capacities for the future, strengthens national identity across generations, and equips young people with the knowledge and skills needed to shape their future with confidence and ambition.

"On this day, we recognise and value the pivotal role of every teacher, and of every father, mother, and educator. They are the pillars who sustain the educational journey, and the partners in shaping generations who are confident in their identity and capable of contributing meaningfully to our nation’s continued progress," Sheikha Mariam stated.