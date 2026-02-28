Education in UAE lifelong journey, key driver of country’s sustained development: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that UAE Education Day is not merely a date on the calendar, but a reaffirmation that educated generations remain the UAE’s most valuable asset and the foundation of the country’s future.day

On the occasion of Emirati Day for Education, marked annually on 28th February, His Highness said, “On Emirati Day for Education, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening a comprehensive and continuous education system for all citizens. The establishment of the UAE, the progress our country has achieved over the decades, and the development we will continue to achieve in the future are all built on education as their foundation.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added, “The UAE has built a world class education system that brings together talent, expertise and advanced infrastructure, supported by a positive learning environment that strengthens the country’s global competitiveness in this vital sector at all stages of education.”

He emphasised that education in the UAE is a continuous journey that serves all segments of society and extends across all stages of life. His Highness said, “Education is the foundation of national development and a key driver of sustainable progress.”

His Highness also noted that the adoption of the National Charter for Education establishes a comprehensive national framework that unifies the vision for the sector, strengthens coordination among institutions, and aligns curricula with the UAE’s identity and national values, ensuring that every graduate is equipped with the knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to the nation and society.

His Highness added, “We want schools and universities that graduate entrepreneurs, scientists and innovators, not graduates defined only by certificates. We want every teacher and every partner in this sector to recognise that the future of the UAE begins in the classroom, through the knowledge and values that shape our sons and daughters every day.”