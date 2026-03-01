UAE President receives phone call from President of Cyprus

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, during which they discussed the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional peace and stability.

During the call, the Cypriot President expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of Arab countries, affirming that such acts constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. His Highness thanked President Christodoulides for Cyprus’ supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders stressed the need to halt the escalation and prevent the conflict from widening, given the serious repercussions such a development would have for regional security and stability.