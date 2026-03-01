Azerbaijan President condemns Iranian attacks on UAE territory during call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during which they discussed the military escalation in the region and the serious threat it poses to regional security and stability.

During the call, President Aliyev expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s solidarity with the UAE in defending its sovereignty, territory, and the security of its people. He stressed that these attacks constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

His Highness thanked President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders underscored that the gravity of the situation demands restraint, wisdom, and de-escalation, alongside a renewed commitment to dialogue to safeguard regional security and stability.