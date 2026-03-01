Mohammed bin Rashid attends 2026 Emirates Super Saturday

DUBAI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the 2026 Emirates Super Saturday, which took place at the Meydan Racecourse, in a special evening marked by thrilling races and strong competition, held one month ahead of the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup set to take place on 28 March.

H.H. said: “Emirates Super Saturday reflects Dubai’s leading position in global horse racing and the remarkable progress we have achieved in this sport. We are proud to welcome elite horses, owners, jockeys, and trainers from around the world to compete in Dubai. We will continue to build on this legacy and further strengthen Dubai’s stature as a global hub for equestrian sport.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club.

Traditionally regarded as the official dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup, Emirates Super Saturday features a nine-race card comparable to the final day, widely recognised as the world’s most spectacular race day. This year’s edition offered total prizemoney of AED10.3 million, approximately one-third of the Dubai World Cup’s total purse, with around 100 horses competing.

The G2 Al Maktoum Classic, sponsored by Emirates Airline, a 2000 metre dirt race which serves as a steppingstone to the G1 Dubai World Cup, saw Meydaan win in style for H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and trainer Simon and Ed Crisford under jockey William Buick, while Walk Of Stars came in second place under jockey Mickael Barzalona and trainer Bhupat Seemar.

Quddwah, also owned by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum produced an outstanding performance to claim the G2 Singspiel Stakes, sponsored by Emirates Airline, over 1,800 metres on turf. The winner edged out Dividend who finished a close second under jockey Rossa Ryan for trainers Dr. Richard Newland and Jamie Insole.

Stayers went head-to-head in the seventh race of the night, the G2 Dubai City of Gold, sponsored by emirates.com, featuring eight horses contesting the 2,410-metre turf feature. The decisive statement was, however, delivered by Rebel’s Romance in the silks of Godolphin under jockey William Buick and trainer Charlie Appleby, while Fort George came in second place.

The Purebred Arabian affair kicked off the evening, with the third round of the G1 Al Maktoum Challenge, sponsored by Arabian Adventures, as Falaah swooped in late under Al Moatasem Al Balushi and won the 2,000 metre dirt race in style to give trainer Ahmed Al Balushi his first win of the season, and a second win overall in the UAE.

The G3 Burj Nahar, sponsored by Emirates Airline, and run over a mile on dirt as a prep race for the G2 Godolphin Mile, witnessed a fierce battle between Commissioner King under Tadhg O’Sgea, and The Camden Colt. In the end, Commissioner King emerged victorious to claim the title in the silks of Faisal Mohammed A. AlQahtani.

The Listed Jumeirah 1000 Guineas, sponsored by Emirates Skywards, tested out three-year-old fillies over a mile on turf. Piana came out on top leaving her competitors behind as she cruised to a well-deserved win under jockey Stephane Pasquier for trainer Nicolas Caullery, in the silks of SCEA Haras Des Forets.

In the third race of the evening, the G3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, sponsored by Emirates Courier Express, saw no shortage of thrill and excitement over 1,200 metres on turf, as Native Approach, trained by Ahmad bin Harmash and ridden by Connor Beasley, demonstrated impressive speed to win the AED1.2 million race for owner Hamdan bin Harmash. Second place went to Run Boy Run, while Cover Up came in third.

The G3 Mahab Al Shimaal, sponsored by Emirates SkyCargo, a six-furlong dirt contest that has previously produced champions such as Tuz and Switzerland, once again lived up to its reputation. This year’s edition saw El Naseeb deliver a standout performance to claim the honours after a great ride from Silvestre De Sousa, for trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri.

In the ninth and final race of the evening, the (Listed) Jumeirah 2000 Guineas, sponsored by Emirates Holidays, Title Role proved too strong for the rest of the three-year-old horses over a mile on turf, crossing the finish line under jockey Ryan Moore for trainers Simon and Ed Crisford, ahead of Pacific Avenue