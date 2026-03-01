Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns blatant Iranian attack on UAE, several Arab states

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has condemned the Iranian ballistic‑missile attack that targeted the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, affirming that these assaults constitute a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

In a statement, the Council expressed its utmost solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and all Arab states whose sovereignty has been violated and territories targeted—despite their public rejection of allowing their lands to be used in any attacks against Iran.

The Council underscored its absolute rejection of turning the region into an arena for settling scores or expanding the scope of conflict, and warns of the grave consequences of the continued perpetration of such violations, which undermine state sovereignty, threaten national security, and endanger civilian infrastructure and the lives of innocent civilians.

It called upon the international community to assume its responsibilities and to work toward ending the war, sparing the region and the world further conflicts and confrontations that threaten peace and security and place the lives of innocent civilians and vital infrastructure at risk.

The Council emphasised the importance of restraint, wisdom, and recourse to serious dialogue and diplomatic solutions as the means to preserving the security and stability of the region.