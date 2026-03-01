FNC Speaker, Omani Shura Council Chairman discuss repercussions of military escalation in region

ABU DHABI, 28th February 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received a telephone call from Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman, during which they discussed the repercussions of the ongoing military escalation on regional security and stability.

During the call, the two sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and a return to serious dialogue to reach diplomatic solutions that would preserve security and stability in the region.