UAE President and King of Bahrain discuss regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 28th February 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region and the ongoing military escalation that threatens regional and international security and stability.

During the call, the UAE President and the King of Bahrain expressed their condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE, Bahrain, and a number of other countries, affirming that such acts constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, a threat to regional security, and a serious undermining of regional and international stability.

They also stressed the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions in order to safeguard regional security and prevent further escalation.