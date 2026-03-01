UAE President receives phone call from Sultan of Oman on regional military escalation

ABU DHABI, 28th February 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman, during which they discussed developments related to the military escalation in the region and its implications for regional security and stability.

During the call, the two leaders affirmed that the region is witnessing a dangerous escalation that threatens to undermine its security, stressing the need for an immediate halt to military action and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions.