During call with UAE President, Serbian President reaffirms solidarity with the UAE following Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 28th February, (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, during which he expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, reaffirming Serbia’s full solidarity with the UAE.

The call also addressed the serious escalation unfolding in the region and its implications for regional security. President Vučić stressed that these attacks represent a dangerous escalation that threatens the stability of the region, and constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

His Highness thanked the Serbian President for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides emphasised the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to serious dialogue in pursuit of diplomatic solutions that safeguard regional security and prevent further instability.