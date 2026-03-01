UAE air defences intercept 137 missiles, 209 drones since onset of Iranian attack

ABU DHABI 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence has announced that, since the onset of the Iranian attack, the air force and air defence forces of the United Arab Emirates have successfully engaged and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country’s territory, underscoring the high readiness of the air defence systems and their capability to address various threats.

The Ministry stated that, since the beginning of the attack, 137 Iranian ballistic missiles launched towards the UAE had been detected, of which 132 were destroyed, while five fell into the sea. A total of 209 Iranian drones were also detected; 195 were intercepted, while 14 fell within the country’s territory and waters, causing some minor side damage.

It noted that, as a result of the effective interception of the missiles and drones, some debris fell in separate areas across the country, leading to minor material damage to a number of civilian facilities.

The Ministry affirmed that the competent authorities moved immediately, with full readiness and capabilities, to deal with the situation in accordance with the approved procedures in such cases, and that the necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of residents and secure the affected sites.

The Ministry strongly condemned the attack in the strongest terms, reiterating the UAE’s categorical rejection of such acts, which constitute a serious escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security and safety of civilians and undermines stability.

It stressed that this targeting represents a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, and that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability and protects its national interests and capabilities.

The Ministry affirmed that it remains on high alert and fully prepared to address any threats, taking all necessary measures to firmly confront anything that seeks to undermine the country’s security and stability. It emphasised that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors is a top priority that cannot be compromised.

The Ministry urged the public to obtain information from official sources in the country and to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information.