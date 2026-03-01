Dubai Airports: Minor damage at DXB concourse contained; four staff injured

DUBAI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Airports has confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained.

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention.

Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers, according to Dunbai Media Office.

The Office indicated that further updates will be provided as they become available.