Kuwait summons Iranian ambassador over missile, drone attacks

KUWAIT, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday summoned Iranian Ambassador to the country Mohammad Toutounchi.

During the meeting, Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced what it described as malicious Iranian attacks targeting the country with ballistic missiles and drones, in a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, airspace, the UN Charter, and international law, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

The ministry stressed that the attacks, particularly those targeting Kuwait International Airport, constitute a clear and explicit breach of international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting civilian facilities and endangering civilians.

The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's inherent and legitimate right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to what it described as blatant aggression, in a manner proportionate to the scale and nature of the attack and in full accordance with international law.

It also emphasised that Kuwait will take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens, and residents. Furthermore, the ministry underscored that the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are indivisible, and that any infringement on the

sovereignty of a member state constitutes a direct threat to their collective security.