Moroccan House of Councillors Speaker condemns blatant Iranian attacks on UAE territory in call with FNC Speaker

ABU DHABI, 28th February 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received a telephone call from Mohamed Ould Errachid, Speaker of the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco, during which they discussed the rapidly escalating developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international security and stability.

During the call, Errachid expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the United Arab Emirates, stressing that they constitute a serious escalation that threatens the security of the region and undermines its stability, and represent a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Speaker of the Moroccan House of Councillors also conveyed the Kingdom’s denunciation of the attacks and its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, affirming its support and readiness to place all its capabilities at the UAE’s disposal in backing any measures it may take.

For his part, Ghobash expressed his appreciation to the top parliamentarian for Morocco’s supportive stance towards the UAE.