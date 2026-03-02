NCEMA Chairman: UAE will emerge from this phase stronger, more resilient

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) – Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), emphasised on Sunday that the United Arab Emirates is confident in emerging from this period stronger and more resilient, supported by the vision of its leadership, the strength of its institutions, and the awareness of its society.

‘’Over the past two days, the United Arab Emirates has witnessed a coordinated national response involving all relevant authorities. Developments were addressed with a high degree of professionalism, in full alignment with established national readiness standards and through seamless coordination across responding entities,’’ said Ali Al Neyadi in a statement on the current developments.

He added that recognition is extended to all field teams who carried out their duties with professionalism and a strong sense of national responsibility. Their efforts reflect a high level of preparedness, disciplined coordination, and clearly defined roles, reaffirming the capability of the national system to respond swiftly and in an organized manner under approved plans and precise procedures.

From the outset, he stressed, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management framework was activated, and operational readiness levels were elevated based on continuous and comprehensive assessments of risks and threats. These measures ensured the protection of lives, the safeguarding of national assets, and the uninterrupted continuity of essential services. What has been achieved reflects sustained institutional investment in preparedness, proactive planning, joint national exercises, and the development of resilient capabilities designed to respond effectively to a range of scenarios.

In this context, he noted that the awareness and commitment demonstrated by citizens and residents alike are acknowledged and valued. The cohesion, trust, and cooperation shown by the community reflect the spirit of responsibility that characterizes the UAE. This strong alignment between institutions and society remains a cornerstone of national preparedness and strengthens the country’s ability to navigate challenges with confidence and composure.

‘’This phase has once again demonstrated that the UAE possesses a robust and mature national readiness system operating under a clear governance framework and coordinated response structure at the highest levels. Authorities continue to monitor developments closely and around the clock, conducting ongoing assessments and implementing necessary measures to maintain the highest levels of preparedness.

''The United Arab Emirates is confident in emerging from this period stronger and more resilient, supported by the vision of its leadership, the strength of its institutions, and the awareness of its society,’’ he further added.

In closing, he said the safety, security, and stability of the community remain an absolute national priority. The public is encouraged to continue adhering to official guidance, to rely exclusively on approved sources for information, and to refrain from sharing unverified content. Updates will continue to be communicated transparently and clearly as developments unfold.