UAE and Cyprus Presidents discuss implications of regional escalation

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, during which they discussed the serious implications of the military escalation in the region for regional security and stability.

The two sides underscored the need to halt escalation to avoid widening the conflict in light of the grave consequences it may pose for regional security and stability.

They also called for dialogue and diplomatic solutions in addressing various issues in a manner that safeguards peace and stability in the region.