Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Quito on official visit

QUITO, Republic of Ecuador, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Quito at the invitation of Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, reflecting both nations’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing their strategic partnership across areas of mutual interest.

Upon arrival at Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Tababela, east of Quito, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was received by María Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of the Republic of Ecuador.

An official reception ceremony was held, during which H.H. reviewed the guard of honour, which lined up to greet and welcome him.

H.H. is accompanied, during the visit, by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court;Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Ghanem Sultan Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Ecuador; and Omar Al Zaabi, President of EDGE Commercial at EDGE Group.