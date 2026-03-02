UAE President receives phone call from Albanian Prime Minister to discuss regional escalation

ABU DHABI,2nd March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, who reaffirmed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, stressing that they constitute a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

His Excellency Rama also expressed Albania’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to defend its sovereignty, security, and people. His Highness thanked His Excellency Rama for Albania’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

During the call, His Highness and His Excellency Rama discussed the rapidly unfolding developments in the region amid the serious military escalation, underscoring the need to halt the escalation and avoid widening the conflict in a way that could place the region in a dangerous phase of instability and unrest, with repercussions for regional peace and security, as well as global interests.