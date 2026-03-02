UAE President and Emir of Kuwait discuss regional developments and security implications

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, during which they discussed developments in the region and their implications for its security and stability.

During the call, Their Highnesses condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territories of the UAE, Kuwait, and a number of other countries in the region, stressing that such acts constitute a clear violation of state sovereignty, threaten regional security, and undermine regional and international stability.

They also underscored the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions in a manner that safeguards regional security and prevents further escalation.