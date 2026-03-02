In phone call with UAE President, Syrian President condemns Iranian attacks and affirms solidarity

ABU DHABI,2nd March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, who affirmed Syria’s solidarity with the UAE following the blatant Iranian attacks targeting its territory and a number of other countries. His Excellency Al-Sharaa also expressed his country’s support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the UAE’s security and stability.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Al-Sharaa for Syria’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

During the call, the two sides also discussed the latest regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international peace and stability, underscoring the importance of prioritising dialogue and intensifying diplomatic efforts in order to safeguard the region’s security and prevent further tensions and crises.