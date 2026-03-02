Mansour bin Zayed attends 3rd round of group stage matches of Mansour bin Zayed Football Cup

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended on Sunday evening part of the third round of the group stage matches of the 13th edition of the “Mansour bin Zayed Football Cup.”

The tournament is being held at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental hotel stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi. It is organised by the Sports Committee at the Presidential Court in cooperation with the UAE Football Association and the UAE Pro League.

His Highness watched the match between the “Abu Dhabi Judicial Department team and the Audit and Institutional Development Office team.

The tournament reflects His Highness’s commitment and ongoing support for the sports and youth movement in the country, as well as his dedication to strengthening the role of Ramadan events in encouraging the community to adopt an active sporting lifestyle that contributes to enhancing quality of life, spreading sports culture, and fostering bonds among participants in a motivating environment.

His Highness praised the positive role of the tournament, highlighting the wide participation of various teams and commending the distinguished athletic performance and the high technical and organizational standards.

He also noted the strong sportsmanship that brings participants together in this Ramadan gathering, which aims to reinforce the status of sports and its fundamental role in promoting community cohesion.