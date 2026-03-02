UAE President receives phone call from US President

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

During the call, they discussed the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly countries in the region.

The two leaders also reviewed the developments taking place in the region and their implications for regional and international security and peace, and exchanged views on them.