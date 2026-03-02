In phone call with UAE President, Kenyan President, expressed solidarity with the UAE following Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya.

During the call, the Kenyan President condemned the blatant Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates and expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.

For his part, His Highness the President expressed his appreciation to the Kenyan President for Kenya’s supportive stance toward the UAE.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the region and the serious escalation it is witnessing, stressing the importance of prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic solutions to address various issues in a manner that preserves the region’s security and stability and spares it further tensions and crises.