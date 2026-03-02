Mansour bin Zayed visits Arcades at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited ''The Arcades'' at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, one of the distinguished community destinations hosting a variety of entertainment and cultural events during the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness toured the venue, where he reviewed the diverse activities it offers, including Ramadan majlis gatherings, heritage performances, family activities, as well as events held in the open squares and green walkways.

H.H. also reviewed the activities taking place at The Arcades” which feature a range of cafés, restaurants, and Ramadan seating areas, in addition to events, competitions, and interactive games targeting various members of the family—further reinforcing the facility's status as a comprehensive destination that blends entertainment with authenticity.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed emphasised the importance of such initiatives that contribute to strengthening community engagement, promoting sports and an active lifestyle, and providing interactive spaces that bring families together in an atmosphere reflecting the spirit and authentic values of the holy month.