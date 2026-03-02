In phone call with UAE President, Senegalese President expresses solidarity with UAE following Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal.

During the call, the Senegalese President affirmed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly countries, and expressed Senegal’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures and actions it takes to preserve its security, stability, and the safety of its territory and citizens.

For his part, His Highness the President expressed his appreciation to the Senegalese President for his country’s supportive stance toward the United Arab Emirates.