In phone call with UAE President, Congolese President expresses solidarity with UAE following Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

During the call, President Tshisekedi affirmed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly countries, and expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures and actions it takes to preserve its security, stability, and the safety of its territory and citizens.

For his part, His Highness thanked President Tshisekedi for Congo's supportive stance towards the UAE.