Arab League categorically rejects any infringement on sovereignty of any Arab state under any pretext

CAIRO, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The member states of the League of Arab States expressed their strong condemnation and denunciation of the targeting of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab countries that were subjected to Iranian attacks, stressing that this constitutes a blatant violation of international laws and conventions and the principles of good neighborliness.

They also emphasised that such actions pose serious risks threatening the security and stability of Arab countries and the region as a whole.

In a statement distributed by the Arab League last night, the member states affirmed that the security of Arab countries is indivisible and categorically rejected any infringement on the sovereignty of any Arab state under any pretext. They called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately halt escalatory actions, exercise restraint, and refrain from expanding the scope of the conflict, warning of the grave and undesirable consequences that could result.

The member states also expressed their appreciation for the diligent efforts and diplomatic endeavors undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman and a number of brotherly countries, foremost among them the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar, as well as friendly nations, in an effort to spare the region the dangers of escalation. They underscored the importance of building upon these efforts.