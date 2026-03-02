Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several officials, foreign ministers to discuss regional developments, repercussions of Iran’s blatant missile attacks on UAE, brotherly nations

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with several foreign ministers to discuss serious regional developments and their implications for regional security and stability, following the blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and a number of brotherly nations in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions with Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania; Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg; Ervin Ibrahimović, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro; Dr. Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta; Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay; Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco; Gideon Sa’ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel; Tom Berendsen Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands ، H.E. Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Kęstutis Budrys Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania; Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina ; Oana Țoiu Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania ; Pablo Quirno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina ; Helen McEntee, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Minister for Defence of Ireland; Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria; Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary; Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia ; and Timčo Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia.

The calls addressed the repercussions of the regional escalation, the grave risks posed by the expanding scope of the conflict and the continued blatant Iranian attacks and violations, and their potential to undermine regional and international security and threaten global economic stability and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed during the phone calls the safety of all residents and visitors in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ministers strongly condemned and denounced the blatant Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region, and affirmed the full and legitimate right of all targeted states to respond in a manner that safeguards their sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents, in accordance with international law.

The ministers also stressed that the current phase requires intensified regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions, exercise utmost restraint, pursue diplomatic solutions, engage in serious, responsible dialogue to overcome the current crisis, and support the aspirations of the region’s peoples for a future of security, sustainable stability, and long-term comprehensive development.