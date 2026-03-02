UAE and Chad Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad.

During the call, the Chadian President condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and a number of brotherly countries in the region, affirming his country’s solidarity with the UAE.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his thanks to the Chadian President for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the region, underscoring the importance of an immediate halt to escalatory actions and prioritising dialogue and diplomacy in addressing various issues in a manner that preserves the region’s security and stability.