Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi lays wreath at Independence Monument in Ecuador’s capital Quito

QUITO, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited Independence Square (La Grande Plaza) in Ecuador’s capital, Quito, and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument in honour of the independence heroes in Ecuador.

Upon arrival at Independence Square, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was received by Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and President Daniel Noboa reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour lined up to greet them.

The ceremony featured playing the national anthem of Ecuador, followed by a moment of silence observed by H.H. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in tribute to the nation's independence heroes.

A guard of honour parade then took place, reflecting the deep national significance of the historic landmark and its enduring place in Ecuador's collective memory.

Independence Square stands as one of Ecuador's most prominent national symbols, deeply intertwined with the country's journey to independence. At its heart rises the Independence Monument, officially inaugurated in 1906, as a lasting tribute to the sacrifices of the nation's heroes and a central landmark in Ecuador's national heritage.

His Highness was accompanied, during the visit, by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Ghanem Sultan Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Ecuador; and Omar Al Zaabi, President of EDGE Commercial at EDGE Group.