Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Bahrain Consul-General, Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan this evening at his palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid received Talal Yousef Fakhro, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who extended his congratulations on the advent of Ramadan.

He also accepted Ramadan greetings from a delegation of the Indian community in Umm Al Qaiwain, members of the administrative and academic staff of Umm Al Qaiwain University, citizens and tribal representatives, who expressed their sincere congratulations on the blessed occasion.