Hamad Al Sharqi receives Ramadan well-wishers in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Sheikh Marwan bin Rashid Al Mualla, Sheikh Sultan bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi accepted congratulations and greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, dignitaries, citizens and members of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere sentiments on the occasion, praying to God Almighty to grant Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi continued health and happiness and to bless the people of the UAE with progress and prosperity, and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.