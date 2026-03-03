Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at Al Zaher Palace.

Their Highnesses accepted congratulations on the blessed occasion from senior officials of the Ajman Accountability Authority, the Legislative Committee, and the Department of Financial and Administrative Affairs.

They also received greetings from citizens and members of various communities, who expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes, praying to God Almighty to grant Their Highnesses continued health and wellbeing, and to bestow progress, advancement and blessings upon the UAE, its wise leadership, its people and the Arab and Islamic nations.