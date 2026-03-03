Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan iftar banquet with officials

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended a Ramadan iftar banquet with representatives of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, the banking sector and media leaders at Emirates Palace Hotel.

His Highness and the attendees exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings and to return it to the UAE, its leadership, government and people with continued prosperity and growth, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed affirmed that the holy month of Ramadan embodies the values of goodness and giving and reinforces the principles of compassion, tolerance and solidarity that constitute fundamental pillars of UAE society, contributing to strengthening bonds of closeness and cohesion among members of the community.

The banquet was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials.