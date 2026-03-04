Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince continue receiving Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, continued this evening at Al Zaher Palace to receive well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Their Highnesses accepted greetings on the blessed occasion from delegations representing the General Secretariat of the Ajman Executive Council, the Ajman Government Media Office, the Department of Human Resources, and the Office of Citizens Affairs in Ajman.

They also received congratulations from citizens and members of various communities, who expressed their sincere wishes on the occasion, praying to God Almighty to grant Their Highnesses continued health and wellbeing and to bless the UAE, its wise leadership, its people and the Arab and Islamic nations with progress, advancement and blessings.