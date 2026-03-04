UAE retains its right to self-defence

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates reaffirms that it has not taken any decision to alter its defensive posture in response to the repeated Iranian attacks.

The UAE has been subjected to more than one thousand attacks- a number exceeding the total faced by all other targeted countries combined- all of which were intercepted and neutralised by the UAE Armed Forces with the utmost professionalism, efficiency, and distinction.

The UAE reiterates that it is not a party to this war and has not permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace for any attack against Iran, consistent with its long-standing policy of good neighborliness, de-escalation, and its firm commitment to the Charter of the United Nations.

Furthermore, the UAE underscores that it retains its legitimate right to self-defence, as recognised under international law and the Charter of the United Nations. The UAE further stresses the importance of journalistic responsibility and the need to rely on official, credible sources before publishing or circulating inaccurate or misleading reports.