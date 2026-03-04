UAE President receives phone call from President of the Union of the Comoros on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, to discuss recent developments in the region and the implications of the ongoing military escalation for regional security and stability.

His Excellency Assoumani condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, affirming that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law and undermine regional security and stability.

Both sides called for prioritising dialogue and diplomatic solutions to address various issues in a manner that preserves regional and international security and stability.