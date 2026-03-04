Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received well-wishers this evening at his palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid received Yousif Al Qassim, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, who extended his congratulations on the advent of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to grant the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain's continued health, wellbeing and happiness, and to bestow progress and prosperity upon the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also accepted Ramadan greetings from the Chairman and members of the Umm Al Qaiwain Youth Council, citizens and tribal representatives, who expressed their sincere congratulations on the Islamic occasion, praying to God Almighty to return it with abundant health and happiness, and to grant the people of the UAE continued progress, prosperity and advancement, and the Arab and Islamic nations goodness, security and peace.