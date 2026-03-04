UAE President discusses regional military escalation with President of South Africa

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, to discuss the serious military and security developments in the region and the threat they pose to regional and international peace and security.

His Excellency Ramaphosa condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, affirming that they constitute a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Ramaphosa for his supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for an immediate halt to military escalation and urged de-escalation and diplomatic solutions to prevent further crises in the region, given the risks posed to security and stability, as well as the potential impact on trade and the global economy.