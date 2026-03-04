UAE President receives phone call from President of the Central African Republic condemning Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Touadéra for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to military escalation, given its serious implications for regional and global security, and underscored the importance of addressing various issues through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.