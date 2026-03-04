'Most Noble Number' auction lauches in support of 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans', 'Edge of Life' campaigns

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, is organising the charitable online “Most Noble Number” auction of distinctive numbers in support of both the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, which aims to provide a sustainable funding source to support and empower orphans, and the “Edge of Life” campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger, as part of its commitment to supporting national and humanitarian initiatives with sustainable impact.

The auction is scheduled to commence on 4 March 2026 and will continue until 9th March 2026.

The auction features a selection of distinctive vehicle plate numbers offered through the official Emirates Auction website and mobile application, enabling participants to place bids electronically in accordance with the approved mechanism throughout the auction period. Proceeds from the auction will be allocated to support both campaigns.

The charitable “Most Noble Number” auction also offers 555 distinctive plates, featuring vehicle numbers, including 11 (Category 21), 23 (Category 2), and 50 (Category 1), in addition to motorcycle plate number 55 (Category 1), alongside a distinctive selection of classic vehicle plates.

Emirates Auction is participating for the fifth consecutive year as a strategic partner in the “Most Noble Number” charity auction in Abu Dhabi, as part of its commitment to social responsibility. The company is also committed to supporting the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, which progress year after year under the directives of the country’s leadership, who launch innovative and sustainable programmes aimed at improving the quality of life of millions of people around the world.

The auction supports the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with the aim of providing sustainable funding to support and empower orphans, ensuring a more stable future for them.

It also supports the "Edge of Life” campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in concurrence with the Holy Month of Ramadan, which aims to raise a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to fight childhood hunger around the world.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said, "The Most Noble Number auction offers an innovative platform that empowers the UAE community to contribute meaningfully to leading humanitarian initiatives. Its growing success year after year reflects the deeply rooted values that define our society and its enduring commitment to advancing humanitarian causes at both local and global levels. It also stands as a renewed expression of the community’s unity behind its wise leadership, and of its inspiration from their values in shaping initiatives that serve humanity and promote the greater good."

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, “The ‘Most Noble Number’ auction reflects the Integrated Transport Centre’s commitment to aligning its community initiatives with national directions in support of humanitarian work and to reinforcing the sustainability of funding for initiatives that create long-term impact within society. We are proud of our modest contribution in supporting two campaigns distinguished by the noblest of goals at both the local and global levels, as they provide the necessary humanitarian support for orphans and help combat the hunger that affects children around the world.”

For his part, Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said, “Emirates Auction is proud of its strategic partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre to organise the ‘Most Noble Number’ Charity auction. The initiative highlights how special number auctions can be used to support national and humanitarian causes and create a sustainable and lasting impact.

“Through our advanced digital platforms and expertise in auction management, we are committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient process that builds trust among participants. We also aim to expand the scope of support for the two campaigns, achieve the auction’s objectives and maintain the highest technical standards to ensure the continued success of the ‘Most Noble Number’ charity auction,” Al Mannaei added.

The “Most Noble Number” auction continues to strengthen its standing as a leading community-driven initiative supporting charitable causes. In 2025, it raised AED83.78 million in support of the “Fathers’ Endowment” initiative. In 2024, it generated more than AED78.3 million for the “Mothers’ Endowment” initiative, while in 2023 it raised approximately AED71 million in support of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign.

The auction is expected to witness wide participation from various segments of society, reflecting the spirit of solidarity that characterises the UAE and the commitment of its institutions to actively contribute to humanitarian causes.