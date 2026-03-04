Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several foreign ministers, officials to discuss regional developments, repercussions of blatant Iranian missile attacks on UAE, brotherly nations

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with several foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional developments and their implications for regional security and stability, following the blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several brotherly countries.

H.H. held calls with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; Mihail Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova; Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus; Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil; Petr Macinka, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic; Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal; Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary; Dr. Arnoldo André Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica; and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

The calls addressed the repercussions of the ongoing escalation in the region and the serious risks it poses to regional and international peace and security, as well as its negative impact on the global economy and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ministers strongly condemned and denounced the blatant Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing their categorical rejection of practices that contravene international law, and affirming the right of the targeted states to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents.

H.H. expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their stance and solidarity with the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

The calls also underscored the importance of concerted international efforts at this critical stage and coordinated action to contain tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading, while prioritizing political solutions, diplomatic pathways, and serious, responsible dialogue to reinforce security and stability for the peoples of the region.