Abdullah bin Zayed meets German Foreign Minister, reviews ties, regional developments

BERLIN, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Johann Wadephul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, during a working visit to Berlin.

The meeting reviewed UAE-Germany strategic relations and discussed ways to enhance and develop them to serve the shared interests of the two friendly countries and support a more advanced and prosperous partnership across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah and Wadephul also explored avenues of bilateral cooperation and opportunities to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in multiple fields, including the economic, investment, trade and industrial sectors, in addition to renewable energy, food security, science and advanced technology.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that UAE-Germany strategic relations embody a model of constructive cooperation founded on a shared vision to support stability and foster prosperity, noting that the ongoing growth of this partnership highlights the depth of ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah added that the UAE and Germany are keen to expand areas of joint cooperation, particularly in vital sectors that support comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah and Wadephul also discussed regional developments and the serious situation in the region following the blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and other brotherly and friendly countries.

They reviewed the importance of intensifying international efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability and adopting diplomatic solutions that spare the region further tension and escalation.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; and Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.