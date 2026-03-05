Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several foreign ministers, officials to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of foreign ministers and officials to discuss the latest regional developments, following the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and several brotherly nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held discussions with Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China; Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of the Republic of Iraq; Sugiono, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia; Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico; Youssef Rajji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon; Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa; and Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defence of Greece.

The calls addressed the repercussions of the current escalation and its implications for regional security and stability, as well as its potential negative impact on international trade, energy security, and the global economy.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers strongly condemned and denounced the blatant Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing their categorical rejection of such acts, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their stance and solidarity with the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

During the phone calls, the ministers underscored the importance of concerted international efforts at this critical stage to contain tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading, while prioritising political solutions and diplomatic pathways to reinforce regional security and stability.