UAE condemns attempted targeting of Türkiye with Iranian ballistic missile

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempted targeting of the Republic of Türkiye with an Iranian ballistic missile. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) air defense systems successfully destroyed the missile before it reached Turkish territory. The UAE considers these hostile acts a serious escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the expansion of attacks to additional countries is condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.