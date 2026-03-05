Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores the Founding Father’s Lessons on Cooperation

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed organised a session exploring the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, focusing on his philosophy of cooperation, dialogue, and inclusive leadership.

Titled ‘The Founding Father’s Lessons on Cooperation’, the session – which took place in the Majlis venue at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – was attended by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed for Good Foundation, along with a number of senior officials and guests.

Featuring contributions from His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of UAE University, and Dr Anja Merz, Academic Director for Negotiation at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, the session examined how Sheikh Zayed’s approach to consultation, trust building, and consensus shaped the foundations of the UAE and continues to offer lessons for leaders and negotiators today.

The session was moderated by Najla Al Midfa, a Researcher at Trends Research & Advisory.

Drawing on his extensive experience working with the UAE’s Founding Father, His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh shared personal memories of Sheikh Zayed’s role in laying the foundations of the country’s international relations during its formative years. He recalled how Sheikh Zayed pursued balanced partnerships grounded not in personal ties alone, but in shared interests, mutual respect, and humanitarian values – an approach that helped secure regional stability, build enduring international relationships, and reinforce the UAE’s credibility on the global stage.

Dr Anja Merz highlighted Sheikh Zayed’s commitment to win‑win cooperation, drawing on historical examples that demonstrated his emphasis on relationship‑building, patience, and long‑term value creation. She highlighted the Majlis as a living model of dialogue, inclusion, and shared problem‑solving rooted in the UAE’s cultural traditions.

Further insights were provided in a pre-recorded segment featuring His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh and Professor Horacio Falcão, a Professor of Management Practice at INSEAD, who highlighted Sheikh Zayed’s patience and skill in guiding dialogue towards consensus. Professor Falcão described the Majlis as a ‘school of negotiation’ that shaped the Founding Father’s ability to listen, manage disagreement, and foster cooperation, guided throughout by values drawn from Islam that emphasised justice, unity, and peace.

The Founding Father’s Lessons on Cooperation will be broadcast on Thursday 5 March at 5pm on Abu Dhabi TV and the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed YouTube channel (youtube.com/@MajlisMohamedbinZayed).